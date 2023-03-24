NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old man is custody after he allegedly shot into a 9-year-old’s bedroom in July, according to police.

Mikolaj Skwarek is facing charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol with a permit and first-degree criminal mischief.

Shwarek shot into a home on John Street, according to police. The bullet went into the child’s bedroom and through their bed frame. The child was not injured.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.