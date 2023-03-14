HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Hartford man was wounded in a shooting on Oxford Street Tuesday morning, police said.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 219 Oxford St. just after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a 19-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

This is an active investigation.

