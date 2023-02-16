HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A young woman was shot in Hartford on Thursday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to 84 Douglas St. on a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the victim was alert and conscious at the scene. She was then transported to a hospital in the area for treatment, according to police.

New Britain apartment fire sends 1 to hospital

Hartford police said they believe the victim’s wounds are non-life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.