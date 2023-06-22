HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot in Hartford on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Hartford patrol officers responded to Hartford Hospital just before 10 p.m. upon report of a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital for treatment. After arriving at the hospital, officers met with the gunshot victim, who was alert and conscious.

Police said the location of the shooting has yet to be determined.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation.