MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are investigating after a 19-year-old was stabbed on Monday night at the Dunkin’ on Middle Turnpike West, authorities said.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing at 8:20 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers learned both parties involved in the fight had left the establishment before their arrival.

Police said the victim was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.

According to witnesses, the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, was asked to leave the Dunkin.’ A heated argument then ensued, and police believe the victim attempted to stop the fight. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the teen multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The victim who was identified as a 19-year-old from Manchester suffered stab wounds to his head, neck and back. He is in stable condition and speaking with officers who are working to identify the suspect.

Police said the suspect is a white male, with a white beard and is approximately 50 years old. Police believe he was wearing khaki-colored clothing at the time of the stabbing.

Manchester police are actively investigating the stabbing and urge anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the department at (860) 645-5500.

News 8 has reached out to Dunkin’ and is awaiting their response.