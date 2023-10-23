MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old man who stabbed a 19-year-old last week at a Dunkin’ in Manchester acted in self-defense, police announced Monday.

The 19-year-old, who has been identified as Elijah Madera, was stabbed at about 8:20 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Dunkin’ on the Middle Turnpike West. He turned himself in on Monday and has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

A 52-year-old man said he’d stabbed Madera in self-defense when Madera attacked him, according to police. Surveillance video showed Madera attacking the man, punching him and throwing his electronics. Officials said the footage showed that the man didn’t use the knife in “any other manner other than to defend himself.”

Madera has been released on a $50,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.