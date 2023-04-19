HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the chest in February has been captured in Brooklyn, according to an announcement Wednesday from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dakwan Nelson shot his girlfriend on Feb. 26 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. He was then tracked to New York.

Nelson ran from officers when they spotted him on Monday, according to officials, and he was captured in a nearby building.

He will be charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.