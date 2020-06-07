19-year-old’s body recovered from Farmington River after drowning Sunday, police investigating

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man drowned in the Farmington River Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a 911 call reporting the drowning at 1:40 p.m. They say he had been under the water for several minutes.

Farmington Police and Fire and AMR responded to the scene to assist in the water rescue.

Witnesses and friends swimming with the man told first responders the man was last seen going under the water about 20 feet from shore.

Around 4:30 p.m., CT State Police Dive team recovered the 19-year-old’s body from approximately 20 feet deep in the river.

Police say the incident does not seem to be a suicide.

“The Farmington Police Department cautions all swimmers in the Farmington River during this time of year to use life jackets or other flotation devices due to the cold temperature of the water, which can quickly incapacitate swimmers of all abilities,” police said.