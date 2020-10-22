 

1st Congressional District virtual debate ‘Zoom-bombed’ with hateful, homophobic messages

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are trying to find whoever Zoom-bombed a virtual debate between the candidates in the First Congressional District. Homophobic, hateful comments popped up on the screen during Monday night’s Zoom debate between Democratic Incumbent John Larson and Republican Challenger Mary Fay.

The messages included homophobic slurs, sexually explicit words, and threats against the candidates.

Fay told News 8, “It’s stunning why is this happening who could this be and why at this time. it’s humiliating.”

“It is despicable that they attacked Connecticut’s first LGBTQ Congressional Candidate and the non-partisan moderator. This type of hatred has no place in Connecticut,” Congressman Larson told News 8.

The organizers quickly shut off the chat feature, but not before nearly 100 viewers, including children, saw the hateful messages.

