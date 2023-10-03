CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were arrested after police interrupted vehicle break-ins in Canton, according to police.

Police said in a Facebook post that officers were able to interrupt vehicle break-ins that were in progress on Monday night. This resulted in two suspects being arrested as well as the recovery of a stolen vehicle, and multiple stolen items.

Officers were also able to seize burglary tools and an illegal gun. Police urge residents in the community to continue reporting any suspicious activity.