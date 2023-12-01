SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a dog was shot and killed in August in Southington, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a dog shot on Aug. 17. When officers arrived on the scene, they came in contact with the dog owner who said her 7-year-old pitbull had been shot after she found him dead in her home.

During an initial investigation, police thought that the dog had been injured by another dog, but a family member, identified as 24-year-old Karenlynne Gatling, told officers that her friend, identified as Maurice “Mo” McElrath of Waterbury, shot the while she was leaving the house.

Gatling told investigators that McElrath was picking her up from the home. She said she did not hear any commotion, but when she went outside to meet McElrath he told her “Yo, I think I shot your dog.”

She then went back inside and found the dog injured and grabbed a washcloth to apply pressure to the wounds. Gatling told officers that she then left the home to make it seem as though she was not present when the incident occurred.

Karenlynne Gatling

Arrest warrants were issued for Gatling and McElrath following the investigation. Gatling was arrested Thursday and is facing an animal cruelty charge.

McElrath is facing charges of cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and unlawful discharge of firearms. He is currently incarcerated and will be charged during his next court appearance.