HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection to the sale of illegal drugs in Hartford, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Connecticut State Police executed a search and seizure unit for a smoke shop located at 490 Park Street in Hartford.

During the investigation, officers determined marijuana and possible narcotics were being sold from the business and that firearms may have been present.

Officers seized a Taurus firearm stolen out of Vermont which contained 12 rounds of ammunition. Police said other seized items included $6006 in currency, six oxycodone pills and two pounds of packaged marijuana for sale.

The Taurus firearm seized as evidence from the search warrant. (CREDIT: Hartford Police Department)

Police said 34-year-old Quentin Elky of Hartford and 28-year-old Jaylenn Baez of Manchester were both arrested as a result of the search and seizure warrant.

Elky was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

Baez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.