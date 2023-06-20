WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested for illegal pistol possession and evading capture in Windsor Locks on Saturday, according to police.

At 2:34 a.m. a Windsor Locks police officer was on patrol when he observed a Ford F150, parked next to a trailer on Center Street.

The officer said two individuals suddenly took off and ran from the truck. The officer requested backup and officers from the East Windsor Police Department arrived to help.

Officers set up a perimeter to contain the suspects and their possible escape routes.

A Windsor Locks K9 officer responded to the scene and deployed K-9 Rocko. The suspects were concealed in a wooded area in complete darkness which presented a dangerous situation for officers.

K-9 Rocko found one of the suspects near 118 Center Street. The K-9 unit continued the search and was able to locate the second suspect hiding in a wooded area north of the original location.

Officers suspect the men were attempting to steal a construction-grade compactor when they were interrupted by the officer who noticed the idle vehicle.

Police said the suspect was unregistered and the plates did not belong to the vehicle.

Both suspects were placed in custody. After a search of the vehicle, police found a gun registered to one of the suspects. The second gun had been stolen out of the state of Florida.

The suspects were identified as Rolando S. Franklin, 40, of Windsor and Leroy A. Simpson, 46 of Hartford.

Franklin was charged with illegal possession of a pistol in a vehicle, interfering with police, and second-degree larceny. He was assigned a $50,000 bond.

Simpson was charged with illegal possession of a pistol, illegal weapons in motor vehicle, interfering with police and second degree larceny. He was assigned a $100,000 bond.