MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were arrested for their involvement in a string of car thefts in Manchester, according to police.

Police said multiple vehicles were recovered between July and August that were stolen from throughout the state. All of the stolen vehicles were seen in the same general area along Center Street.

During an investigation, police were able to link two suspects, identified as 18-year-old Xzhavier Archibald of Hartford and 18-year-old Janya Artis of Manchester, to five stolen vehicles from Manchester. Police were then able to arrest the pair while conducting surveillance.

Artis was charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts to conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree criminal trover, larceny, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment card.

Archibald is facing charges of two counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts to conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal trover, conspiracy to commit criminal trover, conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment card.