ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were arrested in Rocky Hill Thursday after allegedly stealing a U-Haul from Vermont, according to police.

Officers saw the U-Haul on Silas Deane Highway in the Rocky Hill around 8:46 a.m. and found that it was stolen out of Vermont.

Police stopped the U-Haul at an apartment complex and took the occupants into custody.

Police identified the driver as Victor Orfin, 30, of Burlington, Vermont and the passenger as Miranda Mumley, 32, of Colchester, Vermont.

Mugshots of Victor Orfin (left) and Miranda Mumley (right)

After further investigation, police determined that the U-Haul was stolen on December 27, 2023 in South Burlington, Vermont. Officers also found various pieces of stolen property, a large hunting style knife and an airsoft gun inside the car, according to police.

Police said that much of the stolen property has already been returned.

Orfin was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon in motor vehicle, first degree larceny, and sixth degree larceny. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Mumley was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny of motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, and sixth degree larceny. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Both are due at New Britain Superior Court on December 29, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Hill Police Officer Jessica Ostroski at (860) 258-2054.