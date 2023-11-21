SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were arrested and are facing narcotics charges after a drug bust Monday in South Windsor, according to police.

The South Windsor Police Department arrested 27-year-old Stephen Zrinchak and 23-year-old Nicholas Laferriere around 8:44 a.m. after they served a search warrant at their home.

This warrant was served after a month’s-long investigation into the two suspects after there was suspicion the two were producing and distributing drugs from the home.

During the search, police said they found six bags containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, nine bags containing suspected marijuana, drug packaging paraphernalia and five THC candy edibles.

Zrinchak is facing charges of conspiracy to commit the sale of a hallucinogen and possession with intent to sell. Laferriere is facing a charge of sale of a hallucinogen.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.