A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash has closed the northbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike on Monday morning.

The roadway is closed at North Colony Road because of this incident. The crash took place just before 7 a.m., and officials have not stated whether or not injuries are involved.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions: