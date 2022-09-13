HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police.

A trooped pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, according to state police. When the trooper tried to stop the van, the vehicle didn’t pull over, kept going and then finally stopped at Exit 32.

The driver, 52-year-old Mauro Spagnolo, of Rocky Hill, was spotted “handling items consistent in appearance with narcotics,” according to the announcement. Spagnolo, along with his passenger, 48-year-old Heather Dube, of Hartford, were detained.

While searching the van, authorities found 148 packages of what they suspect is fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, according to the announcement.

Spagnolo has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and the illegal operation of a motor vehicle under a suspended license.

Dube is facing a second-degree failure to appear on an active paperless re-arrest warrant, along with charges of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

They have been released on $500 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.