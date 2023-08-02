Mugshots of Victor Mercado (left) and Samuel Mercado (right).

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police charged two men on Monday with allegedly committing multiple car burglaries across Connecticut, authorities said.

West Hartford police found a Toyota Rav 4 on Monday that was wanted in connection to multiple car burglaries in the greater Hartford area and Connecticut.

Police said many vehicles were damaged in the burglaries in order for the suspects to gain access to the passenger compartments.

According to police, the occupants were detained on scene and the Toyota Rav 4 was determined to be stolen out of New Britain.

The occupants were identified as Victor Mercado, 24 and Samuel Mercado, 26, both of Meriden.

Police said the Toyota Rav 4 was displaying a stolen license plate. Eight total license plates were recovered, four of which had been stolen, according to police.

Both individuals were wanted by various police departments around the state.

Police said Victor Mercado was wanted by the Whethersfield, Seymour and Meriden police departments. Samuel Mercado was wanted by the Meriden, Farmington and Cromwell police departments.

Victor Mercado was charged with first-degree larceny, misuse of plates and four counts of theft of plates. He was held on a $25,000 surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Hartford Criminal Court Tuesday.

Samuel also had multiple charges including first-degree larceny and first-degree larceny of a vehicle. He was assigned a $25,000 surety bond and was transferred to the Farmington Police Department for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department through their tip line at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.