ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were charged with trespassing after allegedly interrupting an Enfield church service with hate speech, town officials said.

The service was held in honor of pride month on Sunday at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ.



The Enfield town manager said police are now investigating it as a potential hate crime.



On Monday night, the church and neighbors came together for a love louder vigil. They heard from the mayor and other town leaders all denouncing the interruption to the special service.



The main message– they were hoping to get across: when hate is strong love is louder.



“We’re doing this for healing. We’re doing this to tell the people that are sitting around you right now that are my church members that there’s a whole bunch of people that have your back,” pastor Greg Gray said.



The town manager says it also comes after another incident–where hateful letters focused on minority groups surfaced around town before their Juneteenth celebration.