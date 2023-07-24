SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police charged two individuals on Monday with vehicle theft and drug possession, authorities said.

Police received information last week about two people in a white U-Haul truck who allegedly stole items from Pride Gas Station on John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.

At 2:24 a.m. on Monday morning, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description and determined it had been stolen. The occupants inside were identified as Kevin A. Wassell, 43, and Melissa R. Cegielski, 42, both of East Windsor.

Officers also found crack cocaine, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, a double-edged knife, and a weighted wooden club in the truck, police said.

Wassell was taken into custody for various drug-related charges, larceny of a motor vehicle and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Cegielski was issued a misdemeanor summons for drug possession.

Wassell was held on a $250,000 surety bond and was due at Manchester Superior Court on Monday.