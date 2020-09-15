2 DATTCO staff test positive for COVID-19, service suspended, affects New Hartford students only

WINSTEAD, Conn. (WTNH) — DATTCO bus company has confirmed two COVID-19 cases associated with their New Hartford bus garage.

In a letter to parents Monday, Superintendent Judith Palmer of Region 7 Schools wrote, the two positive coronavirus cases include one person who works in the office and one driver.

Parents of students who may have come in contact with the driver were emailed directly by the superintendent.

Dr. Palmer wrote, “no Northwestern student is considered a close contact of that driver and there was an ‘exceedingly low risk for students on that bus,'” therefore, school will remain open.

However, out of an abundance of caution, DATTCO is suspending bus service in connection to Region 7 and the New Hartford Public Schools to get all of their drivers tested for the virus.

Service will be suspended for two days. During this time, the bus company will conduct deep cleaning of its vehicles.

“If you are a New Hartford resident and are unable to provide transportation to and from school [Tuesday], please have your child participate in their classes remotely from home,” the superintendent said.

All-Star and Legeyt busses are running without interruption. DATTCO bus service will resume Thursday, Sept. 17.

Dr.Palmer added that Reg. 7 involves students from New Hartford, Barkhamsted, Colebrook, and Norfolk. DATTCO only provides transportation for New Hartford students so they are the only group of students affected by the positive tests.

She told News 8, “Keeping our students safe while riding the bus is a top priority. DATTCO shares that goal and is doing their best to ensure the safety of our students.”

