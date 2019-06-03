2 dead in fiery crash that closed part of I-84 West in East Hartford

Two people were killed in a four vehicle accident on Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford on Monday morning.

Police say that they were dispatched to the highway at 5:08 a.m.

According to DOT officials, I-84 westbound in East Hartford between Exits 54 and 51, had been closed due to the accident.

State police said that two people were killed in the crash that involved two tractor trailer trucks, a box truck, and a school bus.

The roadway has since reopened. Police say that there were no kids on the bus.

Police confirmed the bus driver, Verlean Douglas, 67 of South Windsor, and a tractor trailer driver, Norman Bliss, 52 of Pennsylvania, are the two victims killed in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

