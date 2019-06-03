Hartford

2 dead in fiery crash that closed part of I-84 west in East Hartford

Jun 03, 2019

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:46 PM EDT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people were killed in a four vehicle accident on Interstate 84 westbound in East Hartford on Monday morning.

Police say that they were dispatched to the highway at 5:08 a.m. 

According to DOT officials, I-84 westbound in East Hartford between Exits 54 and 51, has been closed due to the accident.

State police say that two people were killed in the crash that involved two tractor trailer trucks, a box truck and a school bus. 

The area of the accident is completely closed off, as well as the area of Route 2 westbound to I-84. Lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, according to police. 

Police say that there were no kids on the bus. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

