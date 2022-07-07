(WTNH) – The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday night, where sadly two dogs died.

Firefighters stated that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, they were dispatched to a possible house fire on the 300 block of Smith Street. The family of the house had returned home to see smoke and felt the heat from the blaze.

Officials said they also heard reports that dogs may still be inside of the home, though the family was safe.

South Windsor police arrived at the scene as well to assist the fire department, according to official reports. They had helped concerned neighbors and the family while crews worked to put out the fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but they said the home required an extensive overhaul. Police and firefighters stated that the fire had begun in the kitchen.

Sadly and despite their best efforts, South Windsor firefighters said they were not able to rescue the two family dogs from the home. Both have died due to the fire.

According to officials, this fire is still being investigated, and the case is ongoing.