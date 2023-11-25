WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Authorities report that two drivers have died after colliding with each other on the highway near Wethersfield Saturday.

Wethersfield Police responded to a call of a serious car accident near 1293 Silas Deane Highway at 2:32 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival officers found two vehicles that had a head-on collision.

The drivers of the two vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Police later reported that both drivers died at the hospital.

The Silas Dean Highway has reopened between Hewitt St. and Town Line Rd.