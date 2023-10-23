HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two employees were shot during an apparent robbery at a convenience store Monday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the robbery at Hot Corner Market, located at 717 Albany Ave.

Two victims, one man in his 40s and one man in his 50s, were transported to a local hospital and are now in stable condition, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time. News 8 is working to learn more about the incident.

