MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hospitalized — one with life-threatening injuries — on Tuesday after a car hit a tree in a grassy median.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 384 West just east of Exit 1, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials do not know what caused the Mazda6 to go into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The passenger was seriously injured, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call state police at (860) 534-1098.