SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash on I-84 Saturday night, according to State Police.

Troop H reports that two vehicles were involved in the crash on I-84 east, between Exits 31 and 32 at 11:07 p.m. Saturday night.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

I-84 was closed for several hours. Troop H cleared the scene at 6:00 a.m. As of this writing, the Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the right lane of I-84 east is still closed for maintenance.