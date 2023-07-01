HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men made their way to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Hartford, according to the police.

Hartford PD responded to calls of shots fired near 163 Homestead Ave. at 4:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found evidence of a shooting at the location but there were no victims on the scene.

While police were investigating two victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, had taken themselves to St. Francis Hospital. The first victim, a man in his thirties, was shot once. The second victim, also a man in his thirties, was shot twice. Both men are currently in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the HPD tip line at (860) 722-8477.