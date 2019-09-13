2 hurt after motorcycle crashes into pole in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Bloomfield.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on Mountain Avenue at Regency Drive.

Police said the driver and passenger were hurt after the motorcycle crashed into a pole.

The pair was taken to St. Francis Hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officers said a car was somehow involved. The driver struck a crosswalk post and then a street sign. It is unclear if the driver was injured.

The road will be closed while police investigate.