LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

2 hurt after motorcycle crashes into pole in Bloomfield

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Bloomfield.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on Mountain Avenue at Regency Drive.

Police said the driver and passenger were hurt after the motorcycle crashed into a pole.

The pair was taken to St. Francis Hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officers said a car was somehow involved. The driver struck a crosswalk post and then a street sign. It is unclear if the driver was injured.

The road will be closed while police investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss