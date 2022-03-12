HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver and passenger of a Sedan are in critical condition after an accident left them trapped under a box truck, according to police.

At 3:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sigourney Street and Collins Street following a report of a serious motor vehicle accident with injuries. They discovered the Sedan was partially trapped under the box truck that was also involved in the crash.

The passenger of the Sedan was able to be removed by passengers and was transported to a local hospital. The driver was extricated by Hartford Fire and also transported to the hospital. Both are in critical condition.

Their identities are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Follow News 8 for the latest updates.