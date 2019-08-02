2 injured after car crashes through wall in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people were injured after a car crashed into a wall containing a sign in East Hartford on Friday afternoon.

News 8 was on the scene when a car crashed through a wall that contained a sign reading ‘East Hartford’ in front of an elderly housing complex at Main Street and Connecticut Blvd.

Two people were injured in the accident and taken to the hospital. Their identities and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash damaged the car and took out the ‘East’ in ‘East Hartford’ sign.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.