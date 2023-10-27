HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were hurt in a single-car crash Friday morning in front of a supermarket in Hartford.
Responding officers found the vehicle with its passenger side door against the sidewalk in front of Bravo Supermarket on Maple Avenue.
Firefighters extracted a male from the car, who was then taken to a hospital for serious injuries. According to police, he is in critical condition.
Police said a passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available.