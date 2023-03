EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were injured Tuesday in a fire at a spa in East Hartford.

The fire happened at 775 Silver Lane at the Silver Lane Spa, according to Fire Chief Kevin Munson.

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, and another for burns, according to Munson. They are expected to survive.

The adjacent businesses sustained minor smoke damage and will remain open.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire.