2 injured, person-of-interest in custody following shooting at Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after reports of shots fired at the Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave. Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 485 Flatbush Avenue. It is unclear if the incident occurred inside or outside the fast-food restaurant at this time.

News 8 is told there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They are reported to be conscious and alert.

A person-of-interest has been detained by authorities and a weapon has been recovered.

Major Crimes Division is on their way.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.