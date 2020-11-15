2 injured, person-of-interest in custody following shooting at Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave. in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after reports of shots fired at the Taco Bell on Flatbush Ave. Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 485 Flatbush Avenue. It is unclear if the incident occurred inside or outside the fast-food restaurant at this time.

News 8 is told there are two victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They are reported to be conscious and alert.

A person-of-interest has been detained by authorities and a weapon has been recovered.

Major Crimes Division is on their way.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Local activists hold rally in Hartford to honor lives lost to police violence

News /

Hartford Fire Department toy drive

News /

A member of Gov. Lamont’s senior staff tests positive for COVID-19

News /

'I call it medicine for the mind': Hartford Hospital doctor kickstarts book club with colleagues to alleviate pandemic stress

News /

Health leaders push to nationalize production of PPE

News /

Junior League of Hartford giving back to community in 26-hour Volunteerathon

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss