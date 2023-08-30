HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly attempted to escape from custody while being transported to a detention center in Hartford.

State police say troopers responded to the incident around 3:33 p.m. on Broad Street and said that a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old damaged a Juvenile Detention Center Transit van while trying to escape.

The two juveniles are now facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and attempting to escape custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with News 8 for updates.