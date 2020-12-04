2 Manchester schools switch to remote learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Manchester schools have decided to switch to remote learning after messages sent to the school communities confirmed staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary confirmed staff members at Kenney School and Bowers School have tested positive for COVID-19.

In turn, both Kenney and Bowers schools will move to full remote learning starting Friday, Dec. 4. Students follow the same schedule as the hybrid model except students are online with teachers.