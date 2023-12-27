SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two 18-year-olds and two minors were taken into custody on Sunday after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Southington and later being caught in Cheshire.

Southington police saw the stolen 2018 Kia Forte near Meriden Avenue and Main Street, where it sped up and ran through intersections to try and get away from officers. The Kia was later seen speeding on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, according to officers.

Police used stop sticks to deflate the Kia’s tires, and the vehicle then went onto Interstate 691, exited and was found abandoned on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. Officers said the suspects tampered with the Kia’s ignition so they could start it without having the key.

Officers and a police K-9 then found Ronald Mccauley, Jr., and Andre Lorenzo Woods, both 18, on Highland Avenue. Two juveniles were found hiding in a tree.

Mcauley, of New Haven, and Woods, of Hamden, have both been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, third-degree larceny, first-degree criminal trover, interfering with an officer, reckless driving and two counts of injury to a minor. They have been assigned a $150,000 bond.

Ronald Mccauley, Jr. (Source: Southington Police Department) Andrew Woods (Source: Southington Police Department)

