BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Two men were arrested following a home invasion in Bristol, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on North Street around 2:31 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, officers found two male suspects. They were later identified as 29-year-old Anthony Diaz and 26-year-old Joseph Raymond. Both suspects initially tried to escape.

Diaz was eventually apprehended by K-9 Hero and her handler.

Joseph Raymond mugshot Anthony Diaz mugshot

Diaz faces more than 20 charges including home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm.

Raymond faces over 15 charges including home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree kidnapping with a firearm.

Each were held on a $500,000 bond.