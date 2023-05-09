MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges in connection with the April 30 shooting on Seaman Circle in Manchester.

Police arrested 28-year-old Lorenzo Thornton of Hartford on Sunday and charged him with first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

The next day, officers arrested 29-year-old Devon Bonds of East Hartford and charged him with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

Authorities executed a search warrant and found an unsecured stolen gun within a home connected to Thornton. He was also charged with theft of a firearm, fifth-degree larceny, criminal possession of a firearm and risk of injury to a minor.

Left to right: Lorenzo Thornton, Devon Bonds (Manchester Police Department)

Thornton is held on a $1 million bond, and Bonds is held on a $750,000 bond. Both are due in court Tuesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.