MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — State police confirmed Tuesday two men have been arrested in connection with the abduction and assault of a woman from a Big Y parking lot in Marlborough last September.

The men are in Department of Correction custody, according to state police. Their identities and charges have not been released yet.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, state police said a 64-year-old woman exited the Big Y in Marlborough around 7 p.m. and was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot when she was approached by two men wearing masks, demanding money.

At the time, police said, “The suspects proceeded to throw her in the back seat of her vehicle. The two males then displayed a handgun, placed a bag over her head, and assaulted her by hitting her with an object in the face several times.”

With the woman in the backseat, the suspects drove the stolen car to DND Food Mart in East Hartford where one of them used the victim’s ATM card to get money out of the machine.

The men then drove the woman to Berlin, where she was thrown out of the car. The woman was treated at a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After releasing the victim, the suspects drove the victim’s car behind a building where they lit the car on fire. The victim’s car was found on fire behind Wine Merchants off the Berlin Turnpike.

A few days after the incident, Brian Foley, executive assistant to the Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said the incident could be related to a hate crime.

