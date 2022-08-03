HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street.

While police investigated the area, two male victims in their 20s arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The first man was listed as being in critical condition, but officials said he is stable.

The second victim’s wounds were determined to be non-life-threatening by medical personnel.

Hartford police said they are investigating this incident, which remains an active case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).