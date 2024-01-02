HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left two men in the hospital Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification reporting numerous shots fired at 12:42 a.m. in the area of 363 Franklin Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a car had crashed into the porch at 394 Franklin Ave.

Police said the driver, identified as a man in his 20s, suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

During their investigation, police were notified by another local hospital of a victim, a 19-year-old man, who had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police determined that the second victim was shot in the same incident at Franklin Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with News 8 for more details.