HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men in their 30s were taken to the hospital on Sunday following a shooting in Hartford, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 2:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Broad Street, according to officials. One victim was taken to a hospital via a private vehicle, and is now in stable condition. The other man was found near the scene with minor injuries.

Police do not yet know if the second man was injured by gunfire, or if his injured were caused by something else.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.