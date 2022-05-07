HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two shootings occurred in the early hours of Hartford Saturday morning, leaving two men suffering from injuries.

The first incident occurred at 3:15 a.m. at 133 Magnolia Street. Officers collected gunfire evidence at the scene. Around this time, the victim from this shooting arrived at the hospital and responders were alerted. The victim, a man in his thirties, is listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened about an hour later. At 4:17 a.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 85 Barbour Street. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The 60-year-old man was alert and conscious and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both incidents are under investigation at this time. No suspects have been named.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.