MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Manchester, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Hartford Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found two pedestrians, identified as a 43-year-old East Hartford man and a 51-year-old Manchester woman, had been struck by a car.

The two victims were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police. The crash is under investigation.