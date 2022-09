HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At around 11:20 Saturday morning an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department.

An apparent medical emergency caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, a police spokesman said.

Both the driver and a store clerk were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.