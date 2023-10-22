HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Westport police are searching for two people who are missing after a small boat sank near Cockenoe Island Sunday afternoon.

A boater spotted a man standing on a navigational buoy at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and alerted police, who were able to retrieve the man from the buoy. Police were then able to rescue a second man and a woman from the water.

The three individuals were transported to a hospital for evaluation. After retrieving a translator, police were able to learn that there were a total of five people on the boat when it sank.

Westport Police Marine Division, the US Coast Guard and other agencies are actively searching for the sunken boat and the two missing parties.

Any boaters near Cockenoe Island between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on October 22nd are encouraged to contact Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.