ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters rescued two people after a car struck a guardrail and went down an embankment off I-91 Northbound in Rocky Hill Thursday.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department (RHFD) was dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. They found a vehicle that landed upright in approximately three feet of water, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said two people were found out of the vehicle, sitting on the roof with injuries.

Investigators processing the scene in Rocky Hill near exit 24 Northbound, I-91 on May 5, 2022. (PHOTO) Rocky Hill Fire Department

Once a pathway was cleared through a thick bush, a low-angle rope rescue was performed by fire personnel. Both of the occupants were brought to the top of the embankment and were turned over to EMS

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Connecticut State Police took over the scene to investigate once the vehicle was removed.